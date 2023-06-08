Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,617,579 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

