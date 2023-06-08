Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,200,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,326 shares of company stock worth $1,280,295. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

