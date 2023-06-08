Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.59

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.59 and last traded at $90.11, with a volume of 275451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $23,472,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,429,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,841 shares in the company, valued at $56,325,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $23,472,179.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,429,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 and have sold 7,544,396 shares worth $218,022,868. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,004,000 after acquiring an additional 701,738 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $268,186,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

