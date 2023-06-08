Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,497 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $109,593.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,480.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00.
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $15,324.75.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $80,265.00.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $23,824.25.
Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
