Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,497 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $109,593.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,480.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, May 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $15,324.75.

On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $80,265.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $23,824.25.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

