Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of MGIC Investment worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 305,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.99 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

