Natixis Boosts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Natixis increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 247,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,675,000 after buying an additional 204,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after buying an additional 201,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $161.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

