Natixis Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Natixis trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,030 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $7,132,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SRE opened at $148.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

