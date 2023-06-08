Natixis Has $8.87 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Progressive were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

