Natixis Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Natixis lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115,564 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

