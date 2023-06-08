Natixis Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,962 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after buying an additional 227,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $174.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

