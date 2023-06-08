Natixis Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 779.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,025 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

KeyCorp Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

