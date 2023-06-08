Natixis Has $9.21 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Natixis cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,384 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.06% of First Solar worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $191.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.70 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.77 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.74.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

