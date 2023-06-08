EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $350.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

EPAM stock opened at $210.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.72. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.