EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $350.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.
EPAM stock opened at $210.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.72. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
