Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

OXM has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

