EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research note issued on Monday, June 5th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.67.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $210.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.72. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.