Morgan Stanley Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Smartsheet stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.04. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

