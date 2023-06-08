ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Amundi bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

