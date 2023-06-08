Natixis Makes New $9.76 Million Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Natixis purchased a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Semtech by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Semtech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Semtech by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $65.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

