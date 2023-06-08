Natixis Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 653.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,100 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.16% of Mattel worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mattel by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

