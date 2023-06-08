Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Reduced by Natixis

Natixis decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

LBRDK stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.