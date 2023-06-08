Natixis Acquires 361,765 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.26% of B2Gold worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

