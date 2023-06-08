Natixis Has $10.35 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in BCE were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.92%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

