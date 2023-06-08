Natixis Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,533,979 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 31,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 577,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 195,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 709,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of F opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

