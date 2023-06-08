Natixis Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Natixis increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,628,000 after buying an additional 1,118,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after buying an additional 724,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,053 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

