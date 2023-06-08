188,000 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.27% of Azenta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Azenta by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

