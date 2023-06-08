Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 742.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,354 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

HBAN opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

