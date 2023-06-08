Natixis Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.90 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

