Natixis Grows Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,073 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of NIO worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIO by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NIO opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About NIO

Several research firms have weighed in on NIO. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

