Natixis Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Natixis lifted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.58% of Rapid7 worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rapid7 by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.