Natixis Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $10,858,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at $41,197,844.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BSM opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

