The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1,054.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $156.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.55. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

