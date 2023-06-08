Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

