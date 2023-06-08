Seeyond Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,635 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

