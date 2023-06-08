Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,969,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $493,237,000 after buying an additional 932,763 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Argus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.03.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.