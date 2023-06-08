Seeyond Has $613,000 Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Seeyond boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

WBS opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

