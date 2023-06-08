Seeyond Buys 1,173 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Seeyond boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $183.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average is $157.49. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $184.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,956 shares of company stock worth $42,137,655. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

