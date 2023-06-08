Seeyond Has $673,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Seeyond boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

