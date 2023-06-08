Seeyond Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $123,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,956,000 after purchasing an additional 949,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.78. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

