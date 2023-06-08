Seeyond Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.