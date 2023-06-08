Seeyond Sells 1,437 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 333,476 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 639,223 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.97 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.