Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director John A. Jr. Addison Sells 1,700 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Primerica Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PRI stock opened at $192.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Primerica Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 42.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
Further Reading
