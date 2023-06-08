Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director John A. Jr. Addison Sells 1,700 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Primerica Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $192.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 42.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

