Seeyond Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Seeyond lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,377,000 after acquiring an additional 273,391 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,852 shares of company stock worth $1,310,682. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

