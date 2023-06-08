CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in CSX were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.