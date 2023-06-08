Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 331,155 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $32,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,018,000 after purchasing an additional 247,425 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $494.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.12.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

