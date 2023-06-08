Seeyond Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Seeyond lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Price Performance

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $106.76.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.