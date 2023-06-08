Seeyond Boosts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 182.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

