G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $926.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

