Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Increased by Analyst

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.1 %

GIII stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

