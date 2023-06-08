Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $695.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

