Ossiam Has $345,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in KLA were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 98.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $463.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $473.97.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

